Special Keys

These are the default keybindings. They can be changed using the keymapper.

Note: If you're using a Mac and are having trouble with the function keys, you may need to set your F keys to function as function keys. You can do this by going to System Preferences > Keyboard, going to the Keyboard area, and checking the "Use all F1, F2, etc" box.

Key Action ALT-ENTER Switch to full-screen (and back). ALT-PAUSE (ALT-F16 on OS X) Pause emulation. CTRL-F1 Show the keymapper configuration screen, CTRL-F4 Update cached information about mounted drives. Useful if you changed something on a mounted drive outside of DOSBox. Also cycles through disk images mounted using IMGMOUNT. CTRL-F5 Save a screenshot (goes to capture folder). CTRL-ALT-F5 Start/Stop recording of AVI video. NOTE: You may well have some problems with this, please see Recording Video for more information. CTRL-F6 Start/Stop recording sound output to a wave file (goes to capture folder). CTRL-ALT-F7 Start/Stop recording of OPL commands. CTRL-ALT-F8 Start/Stop the recording of raw MIDI commands. CTRL-F7 Decreases frameskip. CTRL-F8 Increases frameskip. CTRL-F9 Kill (close) DOSBox. CTRL-F10 Capture/Release the mouse (if you need to use the mouse within DOSBox). CTRL-F11 Decrease DOSBox cycles (slows down the emulation). CTRL-F12 Increase DOSBox cycles (speeds up the emulation). ALT-F12 Unlock speed (turbo button).

These default bindings are also documented in the README file accompanying the software.

Language Keys

When a keyboard layout is loaded:

CTRL+ALT+F2 Switch between foreign layout and US layout. LEFT-ALT+RIGHT-SHIFT Activate dual layouts (for some keyboards, e.g. GK codepage 869 and RU codepage 808). LEFT-ALT+LEFT-SHIFT Deactivate dual layouts.

For OS X you have to use additionally + [Applekey] for the same result

INS key is [Fn] + M on OS X.

For Linux you have to use additionally + [win] for the same result