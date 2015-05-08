Special Keys
From DOSBoxWikiJump to navigationJump to search
These are the default keybindings. They can be changed using the keymapper.
Note: If you're using a Mac and are having trouble with the function keys, you may need to set your F keys to function as function keys. You can do this by going to System Preferences > Keyboard, going to the Keyboard area, and checking the "Use all F1, F2, etc" box.
|Key
|Action
|ALT-ENTER
|Switch to full-screen (and back).
|ALT-PAUSE (ALT-F16 on OS X)
|Pause emulation.
|CTRL-F1
|Show the keymapper configuration screen,
|CTRL-F4
|Update cached information about mounted drives. Useful if you changed something on a mounted drive outside of DOSBox. Also cycles through disk images mounted using IMGMOUNT.
|CTRL-F5
|Save a screenshot (goes to capture folder).
|CTRL-ALT-F5
|Start/Stop recording of AVI video. NOTE: You may well have some problems with this, please see Recording Video for more information.
|CTRL-F6
|Start/Stop recording sound output to a wave file (goes to capture folder).
|CTRL-ALT-F7
|Start/Stop recording of OPL commands.
|CTRL-ALT-F8
|Start/Stop the recording of raw MIDI commands.
|CTRL-F7
|Decreases frameskip.
|CTRL-F8
|Increases frameskip.
|CTRL-F9
|Kill (close) DOSBox.
|CTRL-F10
|Capture/Release the mouse (if you need to use the mouse within DOSBox).
|CTRL-F11
|Decrease DOSBox cycles (slows down the emulation).
|CTRL-F12
|Increase DOSBox cycles (speeds up the emulation).
|ALT-F12
|Unlock speed (turbo button).
These default bindings are also documented in the README file accompanying the software.
Language Keys
When a keyboard layout is loaded:
|CTRL+ALT+F2
|Switch between foreign layout and US layout.
|LEFT-ALT+RIGHT-SHIFT
|Activate dual layouts (for some keyboards, e.g. GK codepage 869 and RU codepage 808).
|LEFT-ALT+LEFT-SHIFT
|Deactivate dual layouts.
For OS X you have to use additionally + [Applekey] for the same result
INS key is [Fn] + M on OS X.
For Linux you have to use additionally + [win] for the same result