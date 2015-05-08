Special Keys

These are the default keybindings. They can be changed using the keymapper.

Note: If you're using a Mac and are having trouble with the function keys, you may need to set your F keys to function as function keys. You can do this by going to System Preferences > Keyboard, going to the Keyboard area, and checking the "Use all F1, F2, etc" box.

Key Action
ALT-ENTER Switch to full-screen (and back).
ALT-PAUSE (ALT-F16 on OS X) Pause emulation.
CTRL-F1 Show the keymapper configuration screen,
CTRL-F4 Update cached information about mounted drives. Useful if you changed something on a mounted drive outside of DOSBox. Also cycles through disk images mounted using IMGMOUNT.
CTRL-F5 Save a screenshot (goes to capture folder).
CTRL-ALT-F5 Start/Stop recording of AVI video. NOTE: You may well have some problems with this, please see Recording Video for more information.
CTRL-F6 Start/Stop recording sound output to a wave file (goes to capture folder).
CTRL-ALT-F7 Start/Stop recording of OPL commands.
CTRL-ALT-F8 Start/Stop the recording of raw MIDI commands.
CTRL-F7 Decreases frameskip.
CTRL-F8 Increases frameskip.
CTRL-F9 Kill (close) DOSBox.
CTRL-F10 Capture/Release the mouse (if you need to use the mouse within DOSBox).
CTRL-F11 Decrease DOSBox cycles (slows down the emulation).
CTRL-F12 Increase DOSBox cycles (speeds up the emulation).
ALT-F12 Unlock speed (turbo button).

These default bindings are also documented in the README file accompanying the software.

Language Keys

When a keyboard layout is loaded:

CTRL+ALT+F2 Switch between foreign layout and US layout.
LEFT-ALT+RIGHT-SHIFT Activate dual layouts (for some keyboards, e.g. GK codepage 869 and RU codepage 808).
LEFT-ALT+LEFT-SHIFT Deactivate dual layouts.

For OS X you have to use additionally + [Applekey] for the same result

INS key is [Fn] + M on OS X.

For Linux you have to use additionally + [win] for the same result

