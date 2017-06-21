GAMES
From DOSBoxWikiJump to navigationJump to search
Here is a list of every article for every game that is known to work or not work on DOSBox. This list is naturally incomplete, but over time, as users take the time to check on their favorite games, this list will help new users understand what they can expect to happen when they try and get their favorite game to work. Gaming is the primary focus of DOSBox, and the needs of games tend to receive a higher degree of attention by the developers over the needs of an application. If you want a quick list of what works and what does not go to the Compatibility List.
0...9
- $100,000 Pyramid, The
- 11th Hour, The
- 1830 Works on DOSBox
- 1944: Across the Rhine Works on DOSBox 0.73
- 3-D Body Adventure Works on DOSBox
- 3-D Dinosaur Adventure Works on DOSBox
- 4D Sports Boxing
- 4x4 Off-Road Racing
- 688 Attack Sub
- 7th Guest, The
A
- Absolute Pinball
- Abuse
- Advanced Flight Trainer
- AH-64D Longbow
- Aladdin
- Albion
- Alien Legacy
- Alley Cat
- Alone in the Dark
- Alone in the Dark 2
- Alone in the Dark 3
- Alter Ego
- Alternate Reality: The City
- Amazon: Guardians of Eden
- Ancient Art of War, The
- Ancient Domains of Mystery
- Arachne
- Archimedean Dynasty
- Archon: The Light and the Dark
- Arkanoid
- Arsenal (Taste the Power)
- Ascendancy
- Ashes of Empire
- AV-8B Harrier Assault
B
- Bard's Tale I: Tales From The Unknown, The
- Bard's Tale II: The Destiny Knight, The
- Bard's Tale III: Thief Of Fate, The
- Beast
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Betrayal at Krondor
- Big Top
- Birthright: The Gorgon's Alliance
- Black Cauldron
- Blackthorne
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold Works like back in the day
- Blood
- Blood & Magic
- Boulder Dash
- Boulder Dash II
- Brain Dead 13
- Brix
- Bundesliga Manager Hattrick
- Buck Rogers: Matrix Cubed
C
- Captain Comic
- Captain Comic II
- Capture the Flag
- Cannon Fodder
- Cannon Fodder 2
- Carmageddon Works on DOSBox 0.73 (Windows 7 x64)
- Castle of Dr. Brain
- Castles II
- Cavewars
- Centurion: Defender of Rome
- Chasm: The Rift
- Chuck Yeager's Air Combat
- Civilization
- Clyde's Adventure: Lost Treasure Of Tahookaboo
- Cobra Gunship
- Codename: Iceman
- Colonization, Sid Meier's
- Colors by Jim Bonczyk
- Coldreams
- Comanche: Maximum Overkill
- Command & Conquer
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert
- Commander Keen: Invasion of the Vorticons
- Commander Keen: Keen Dreams
- Commander Keen: Goodbye Galaxy!/Aliens ate my Babysitter!
- Companions of Xanth
- Constructor
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure: Forbidden Planet
- Countdown
- Crazy Drake
- Creature Shock
- Crusader: No Remorse
- Crusader: No Regret
- Crystal Caves: Trouble with Twibbles
- Crystal Caves: Slugging It Out
D
- Daggerfall
- Dark Sun
- Das Boot
- David Leadbetter's Greens (Microprose Golf)
- Day of the Tentacle
- Death Gate
- Death Rally
- Descent
- Destruction Derby
- Detroit
- Dig, The
- Discworld I
- Discworld II
- Doom
- Doom 2
- Dreamweb
- Duke Nukem
- Duke Nukem II
- Duke Nukem 3D
- Dune
- Dune II
- Dungeon Hack
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Master
- Dyna Blaster
- DZONE
E
- Earthsiege
- EcoQuest: The Search for Cetus
- EGA Trek
- Elder Scrolls: Arena, The
- Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, The
- Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
- Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, The
- Elite
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
- Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus
- Epic Pinball
- Eye of the Beholder
- Eye of the Beholder II
- Extreme Pinball
F
- GAMES:F-15 Strike Eagle 2
- F-19 Stealth Fighter
- F29 Retaliator (Must be mounted to believe it is installed in the C:\RETAL directory. Sound does not always work, but happened on a real DOS computer too)
- Fallout
- Fantasy Empire
- Fantasy General
- Flashback
- Flight Simulator 5.1
- Four Crystals of Trazere, The
- Fragile Allegiance
- Frontier: Elite 2
- Front Page Football Pro 96 - Sierra (1995)
- Fritz - chess game Fritz, version 1 - ChessBase (1991)
- Full Throttle
- Fury of the Furries
G
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Galactix
- Game of Robot, The
- Genesia
- Geoclock
- GLOBAL POWER (SOMEBODY PLEASE TEST, AND GIVE CLEAR HELP ON HOW YOU TESTED)
- Goblins Quest 3
- Gold Rush!
- Grand Theft Auto
- Gunship 2000
- Grand Prix 2
H
I
- I. M. Meen
- I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream
- Incredible Machine, The
- Imperium Galactica
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
- Indianapolis 500
- Invasion of the Mutant Space Bats of Doom
- Isle of the Dead
- It Came from the Desert
J
- Jack Nicklaus Unlimited Golf & Course Design add-on courses: Medinah, Shoals & St Andrews
- Jagged Alliance
- Jane's Longbow Gold
- Jazz Jackrabbit
- Jetpack
- Jill of the Jungle
- Jill of the Jungle 2: Jill Goes Underground
- Jill of the Jungle 3: Jill Saves The Prince
- Jones in the Fast Lane
K
- Kellogs
- King's Quest I: Quest for the Crown
- King's Quest II: Romancing the Throne
- King's Quest III: To Heir Is Human
- King's Quest IV: The Perils of Rosella
- King's Quest V: Absence Makes the Heart Go Yonder!
- King's Quest VI: Heir Today, Gone Tomorrow
- KKND: Krush, Kill 'N' Destroy
- KGen/KGen 98 MegaDrive/Genesis Emulator
L
- Lands of Lore: The Throne of Chaos
- Last Express, The
- Laura Bow 2: The Dagger of Amon Ra
- Lemmings
- Lighthouse: The Dark Being
- Life & Death
- Lion King, The
- Little Big Adventure
- Little Big Adventure 2
- Loom
- Lords of the Realm II
- Lost Eden
- Lost in Time by Coktel Vision (Sierra Family)
- Lost Vikings
M
- M1 Tank Platoon
- Magic Carpet
- Mad TV
- Mad News works correctly since DOSBox 0.73
- Maniac Mansion
- Mario Teaches Typing
- Mario's Game Gallery
- Master of Magic
- Master of Orion
- Master of Orion II
- MDK
- Mechanized Assault & Exploration
- MechWarrior
- MechWarrior 2
- Mega Man
- Mega Man 3
- Metaltech: Earthsiege
- Metal Rage
- Micro Machines
- Might and Magic 1
- Might and Magic II
- Might and Magic III: Isles of Terra
- Might and Magic IV: Clouds of Xeen
- Might and Magic V: Darkside of Xeen
- Mine Bombers
- Mines of Titan
- Modem Wars
- Monkey Island Madness
- Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge
- Monopoly Deluxe
- Monster Bash
- Monty Pythons Flying Circus
- Moraff's World
N
- Nahlakh
- Nascar Racing
- Nascar Racing 2
- Need for Speed, The
- NESticle
- Night Trap
- Normality
- Novastorm
- Nuclear War
- Number Munchers
O
P
- Panzer General
- Paratrooper
- Phantasmagoria
- Phantasmagoria: A Puzzle of Flesh
- Pinball Dreams
- Pinball Dreams II
- Pinball Fantasies
- Pirates! Gold
- Pizza Connection
- Police Quest 4: Open Season
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow And The Flame
- Princess Maker 2
- Project Space Station
- Psycho Pinball
- Puzzle Pack
Q
- QTest - Quake Technical demo
- Quake
- Quest for Glory
- Queen: The eYe
R
- Ragnarok
- Rama
- Raptor: Call of the Shadows
- Rayman
- Rayman Designer
- Rayman Gold
- Realms of Arkania 1: Blade of Destiny
- Realms of Arkania 2: Star Trail
- Realms of Arkania 3: Shadows over Riva
- Realms of the Haunting
- Rebel Decade
- Red Baron
- Redneck Rampage
- Red Storm Rising (MicroProse)
- Return To Zork
- Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
- Ripley's Believe It Or Not! The Riddle of Master Lu
- Rise of the Dragon
- Rise Of The Triad
- Robin Hood: Conquests of the Longbow
- Rollin
- Runaway
S
- Sam & Max Hit the Road
- Screamer
- Scorched Earth
- Secret of Monkey Island, The
- Settlers
- Settlers II
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadow Sorcerer
- Shannara
- Shattered Steel
- Sherlock - does work!! :)
- Shufflepuck Café - must configure DOSbox to slow down emulation
- Sid Meier's Pirates!
- Silent Hunter
- Silverball
- SimAnt
- SimCity
- SimCity 2000
- SimEarth
- SkyRoads
- Slam Tilt
- Spear of Destiny - sequel to Wolfenstein 3D
- Spellcasting 101 - Sorcerers get all the Girls
- Spurgux
- Spycraft - The Great Game
- Star Control II
- Starflight
- Star Gunner
- Star Trek: 25th Anniversary
- Star Trek: Judgment Rites
- Star Trek: The Next Generation - A Final Unity
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault
- Stonekeep
- Street Rod
- Street Rod 2
- Strike Commanter
- Stronghold (from SSI)
- Stunts
- Styx (requires machine=cga in dosbox.conf)
- Super Solvers: Gizmos & Gadgets Works in DOSBox (type "ssg.exe -gv" to fix VGA issue)
- Super Solvers: Operation Neptune Works in DOSBox
- Super Solvers: Outnumbered! Works in DOSBox
- Super Solvers: Spellbound Works in DOSBox
- Super Solvers: Treasure Cove Works in DOSBox
- Super Solvers: Treasure Mountain Works in DOSBox
- Supaplex
- Supercars International
- SWIV 3D
- Swing
- Syndicate
- Syndicate Wars
- System Shock
T
- Temple of Apshai Trilogy
- Tequila & Boom Boom
- Terminator: Future Shock
- Test Drive
- Test Drive II
- Test Drive III
- TFX: Tactical Fighter eXperiment
- Theme Hospital
- Threat
- TIE Fighter
- Toonstruck
- Tomb Raider
- THW/Top Hat Willy
- Torin's Passage
- Tornado
- Transport Tycoon
- Tyrian
U
- Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness
- Ultima II: Revenge of the Enchantress
- Ultima III: Exodus
- Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar
- Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny
- Ultima VI: The False Prophet
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure: The Savage Empire
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure: Martian Dreams
- Ultima VII: The Black Gate
- Ultima VII Part 2: Serpent Isle
- Ultima VIII: Pagan
- Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss
- Ultima Underworld 2: Labyrinth of Worlds
- Ultimate Domain
- Under a Killing Moon
- Uncharted Waters
- Uncharted Waters: New Horizon
V
W
- Warcraft
- Warcraft II
- Warlords II Deluxe
- Wasteland
- Wayne's World
- Wetlands
- Whiplash
- Wizard's Crown
- Wing Commander I
- Wing Commander II: Vengeance of the Kilrathi
- Wing Commander: Privateer
- Wing Commander III: The Heart Of The Tiger
- Wizardry VII: Crusaders of the Dark Savant
- Wolfenstein 3D
- World Circuit
- Worms
- Worms United
- WOLF
- Wolfpack